Russian Mercenaries in Belarus: No Plans for Ukraine Conflict, Says Leader

Title: Head of Russian Mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Declares No Intentions to Fight in Ukraine

Subtitle: Prigozhin welcomes Wagner Group fighters to Belarus while emphasizing their non-involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

The head of the Russian mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced in a video on Wednesday that his fighters from the Wagner Group will not be participating in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Addressing the mercenaries in Belarus, Prigozhin expressed his gratitude for their contributions to Russia, stating, “We have fought honorably… What happens at the front is a disgrace in which we have no reason to get involved.”

In the video, which was broadcast on channels of the mercenary group, Prigozhin can be heard welcoming the fighters to Belarus and urging them to behave well with the locals. He also instructed them to focus on training the Belarusian army and preparing for a future mission in Africa. Although he did not rule out a potential return to the special military operation in Ukraine, Prigozhin emphasized the need to ensure their non-involvement would prevent any embarrassment.

Furthermore, Prigozhin stated that his stay in Belarus would be for an extended period, during which he plans to train with the national army and offer support if required. Dmitry Utkin, who played a significant role in the establishment of the Wagner Group, also spoke to the mercenaries, suggesting that their work was just beginning and teasing, “welcome to hell!” in English.

Reports suggest that approximately 2,000 to 2,500 mercenaries from the Wagner Group have arrived in Belarus since June 11. The arrival of several columns of Prigozhin mercenaries has been documented, with estimates indicating they arrived in about 400 vehicles. Additionally, on Wednesday, Prigozhin’s private plane left Belarus after spending over 13 hours in the country, according to the Belarusian investigative team Gayun.

The Wagner Group’s armed rebellion was halted when an agreement between Prigozhin, the Kremlin, and Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko allowed the rebels to return home, go to Belarus, or sign contracts with the Defense Ministry or other security agencies. As part of the deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the mercenaries and Prigozhin that they would not face prosecution.

This development effectively dismantles the Wagner Group’s presence, at least in Ukraine, where it originated in 2014 during the conflict in Donbas. The group has already transferred over 2,000 pieces of war equipment and weapons, including tanks and multiple launch missile systems, to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The situation continues to evolve, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

[End of Article]

