Putin claims there are still troops and will continue to attack Ukraine, but the high cost of damage, including fighter jets and cutting-edge armaments, makes his goals difficult to achieve. The picture shows that on September 10, 2022, Ukrainian forces successfully broke into an important logistics center of the invading Russian army in a blitzkrieg counteroffensive and recaptured large swathes of territory. The routed Russians abandoned equipment, including several Russian BTR-80 armored vehicles, as they fled hastily from the Kharkiv area. (Credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

[Watch China, September 20, 2022](see Chinese reporter Li Ao compiled / comprehensive report) As Ukraine’s counteroffensive against invading Russian forces continues to make progress on the northern and southern fronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Vladimir Putin shockingly accuses Ukraine of a “terrorist attack”. And, it has made horrific threats to inflict more damage on the Ukrainian people who have suffered for so long in the war.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

According to reports in the United States, Europe and other media, at a press conference in Uzbekistan, Putin was publicly condemned by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the latest unequivocal statement of opposition from one of the few major powers in the international community that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This has left Russia increasingly isolated in the world, making Moscow’s allies all but invisible to Beijing, Iran and North Korea.

Putin’s threat to invade legitimate Putin will no longer be ‘restrained’

Putin brushed aside criticism of the war, insisting that Russia’s “military action” (Moscow’s official term for the invasion of Ukraine) was merely protecting itself from the West’s “campaign to build an anti-Russian enclave and rock the boat”.

“In fact, our response was quite restrained,” Putin claimed, followed by vaguely targeted but fairly clear threats that Russian forces would carry out a more “powerful” attack on Ukraine.

“But it won’t last forever,” Putin said.

“Recently, the Russian armed forces have carried out several sensitive attacks on the region (Ukraine).” “Let’s call it a warning.”

“If the situation continues like this (it seems to say if the Russian army suffers another defeat), our response will be more influential.”

Putin claims to be “not fighting with the whole army” and the goal of “liberating Donbass” remains unchanged, but he revealed that he is in deep trouble

Although the US “New York Times” battlefield report shows that in the northern Kharkiv region, the Russian army is being defeated and fleeing, and in the southern Kherson state, the Russian army has also abandoned some invasion and occupied Ukrainian territory and retreated to more A good defensive position, however, Putin insists that everything is going according to plan, but he acknowledges the reality of the battlefield in which the Russian military is progressing extremely slowly.

“No, the plan will not be adjusted,” Putin declared. “The main goal is to liberate the entire territory of Donbass.”

“Despite the Ukrainian forces trying to launch a counteroffensive, this work continues.” “We will not stop offensive operations in the Donbass. They (Russian forces) continue. They (Russian forces) continue at a slow pace, but Constantly, gradually, the Russian army is occupying more and more new territories.”

Putin appeared to acknowledge what U.S. officials and Western experts say is that Putin is hesitant to order a broader military mobilization. And, with the extreme shortage of manpower six months into the war, he became increasingly reliant on irregular volunteers and proxy armies.

“I must stress that we are not fighting with a full army, but only with a partial army, a contract army,” Putin said. “Of course, this is related to certain personnel parameters and so on.”

“That’s why we’re not in a hurry on this front.”

However, U.S. analysts believe that despite the failure of the Russian troops to retreat, Kremlin officials said they would not convene the Russian reserve force, which was actually a last resort.

To Russian citizens, Moscow described the invasion war as a “special military operation”. Moving its reserves could force it to acknowledge the reality that the Kremlin is engaged in a war with no clear end, and it is going very poorly.

In Russia, with the enormous pressure on the economy and life caused by the protracted war, there are more and more voices against the war.

Losses of Russian fighter jets, cutting-edge weapons and equipment soar Putin’s goals seem difficult to achieve

The U.S. Department of Defense estimates that the Russian military has suffered extremely significant combat losses.

The British Ministry of Defense pointed out that the Russian army has not only lacked combat personnel, but also suffered heavy losses in its military equipment.

The British Ministry of Defence revealed over the weekend: “Some (failed) Russian troops retreated relatively well-ordered and controlled, while others fled in apparent panic.”

“The high-value equipment abandoned by the retreating Russian forces even includes the capabilities necessary to help the Russian army achieve an artillery-centric approach to warfare.” “This includes at least one ‘ZOOPARK’ counter-artillery radar and at least one IV14 Artillery command and control vehicles.”

It is reported that this kind of radar and central control platform is one of the cutting-edge weapons and equipment of the Russian army. Its capture by Ukraine is likely to bring a fatal blow to the Russian artillery.

Ukraine has shot down more than 50 Russian Air Force fighter jets since the start of the war, the British Ministry of Defence said on Monday (September 19).

“In the last 10 days, the Russian (air force) has most likely lost at least four fighter jets in Ukraine,” the MoD wrote in its daily intelligence update.

“Since the (Russian army’s) invasion began, its (fighters) have lost about 55.”

The UK Ministry of Defence has analysed possible reasons for the surge in Russian Air Force fighter losses.

“The realistic possibility is that the increase in (fighter) losses is partly due to the fact that the Russian Air Force, under pressure from the Ukrainian advance, has accepted a greater risk when trying to provide close air support to Russian ground forces.”

“(Another reason is that Russian pilots tend to have poor situational awareness; due to the rapid movement of the front (towards the Russian rear), there is a risk that some aircraft will stray into enemy territory and enter a denser air defense zone.”

“The Russian military’s continued lack of air superiority remains one of the most important factors underpinning the vulnerability of its operational design in Ukraine,” the MoD concluded.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reproduction is subject to the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites.