Title: Russian Missile Attack Injures Several in Dnipro, Ukraine

Subtitle: Residential and administrative buildings targeted in the attack

Date: [Insert Date]

At least five individuals have been injured in an assault on the city of Dnipro, located in central-eastern Ukraine, following a Russian missile attack that targeted a residential building. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko informed Telegram users that the number of wounded had risen from the initial count of three. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksander Bakumov also confirmed on the platform that Dnipro was subjected to a Russian “missile attack.” Furthermore, an administrative building in the city sustained damage.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky expressed his dismay over the incident, stating that the Ukrainian security services’ building in Dnipro was also hit by the shelling. Zelensky condemned the Russian missiles, vowing that Russia will be held accountable for its actions and face appropriate consequences as a result.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media and Ukrainian news outlets depict the top floors of a residential complex in ruins, emitting smoke, and debris scattered all over the courtyard.

Serguii Lyssak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported an arson attack on approximately 100 square meters of an administrative building. Prior to the attack in Dnipro, Moscow announced that it had intercepted two Ukrainian missiles in its southwestern territory. Consequently, fragments from one of the intercepted missiles caused at least 16 injuries, including one severe case, in the city of Taganrog near the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian reserve colonel Sergui Grabski revealed in an interview with EFE news agency that the Russian army has amassed around 100,000 troops and roughly a thousand tanks near Liman and Kupiansk. It is believed that this concentration of forces is intended to divert Ukraine’s attention away from its anticipated deployment of troops in the south and instead disperse them to the northeastern region.

Grabski emphasized that Russia’s efforts to distract Ukrainian Armed Forces have not been successful. Despite slow territorial gains and breaching Ukrainian defenses by several kilometers, Ukraine has managed to retain its positions solely with tactical reserves. The operational reserves have not been deployed as the counter-offensive in the south remains a priority. Notably, Ukrainian forces in Karmazinivka successfully disrupted the Russian advance and compelled occupying troops to retreat from their positions, leading to stabilization along the front.

It is important to note that the number of Russian troops concentrated in Liman-Kupiansk is comparable to the force that Moscow mobilized during its invasion of Ukraine in the past.

As investigations continue into the recent Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukrainian authorities, with the support of international partners, will work towards ensuring justice and stability in the region.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

– New footage of Bakhmut shows advancing Ukrainian soldiers clearing Russian trenches meter by meter

– Putin tries to win Africa over to his side with free guns and grain, debt forgiveness, and a critique of “advanced democracies”

– They were rallying support from South America for Ukraine and almost died from a Putin missile

– Putin’s party expelled Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva for not supporting the war in Ukraine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

