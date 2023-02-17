Home World Russian missiles continue to fall in the center of Kramatorsk – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Russian pressure is strong just a few days before February 24, the date of the invasion

In the center of Kramatorsk in Donbass Russian missiles continue to fall. Russian pressure is strong just a few days before February 24, the date of the invasion. The Ukrainian resistance and the Russian losses: a battle of symbols is being fought in this area. (by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Ukraine)

Feb 15, 2023 – Updated Feb 15, 2023, 08:28 am

