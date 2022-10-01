Energoatom reports that Ukrainian director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been arrested.
Kiev, 50 Russian attacks in 24 hours in the Donetsk region
Over 50 attacks have been launched by the Russian army in the past 24 hours, mainly in the Donetsk region: ‘The troops of the Russian Federation are focusing on the full occupation of the Donetsk region and the maintenance of the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine, as well as than to the interruption of the actions of the defense forces in some areas “. This was reported by the Ukrainian Army General Staff on Fb, quoted by UNIAN. “The Russians are also bombing the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact, conducting aerial reconnaissance”, “the enemy is attacking civilian infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the rules of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, ”says the Kiev army.
Kiev, we can free Lyman in a few days
“The Ukrainian army can liberate the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region from the Russian invaders in a few days”. This was stated by Oleksiy Arestovych adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. Unian reports it. According to the Ukrainian leader, there are “between two thousand and five thousand” Russian soldiers “completely surrounded”.
Councilor Zelensky, “it would be significant if Kiev were among the first Meloni visits abroad”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the next Italian prime minister to Kiev. This was announced by Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office, who had an interview with Senator Adolfo Urso, president of Copasir, adding that “it would be very significant if this were one of Ms. Meloni’s first visits abroad as Prime Minister” .