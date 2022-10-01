8:30

Kiev, 50 Russian attacks in 24 hours in the Donetsk region

Over 50 attacks have been launched by the Russian army in the past 24 hours, mainly in the Donetsk region: ‘The troops of the Russian Federation are focusing on the full occupation of the Donetsk region and the maintenance of the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine, as well as than to the interruption of the actions of the defense forces in some areas “. This was reported by the Ukrainian Army General Staff on Fb, quoted by UNIAN. “The Russians are also bombing the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact, conducting aerial reconnaissance”, “the enemy is attacking civilian infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the rules of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, ”says the Kiev army.

