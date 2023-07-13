Russian Official Sergei Naryshkin’s Account of Phone Conversation with CIA Director Differs from US Officials

Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, revealed that his recent phone conversation with CIA Director William Burns centered around the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, Naryshkin’s account of the call differs significantly from what U.S. officials have previously stated.

According to U.S. officials who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, Burns had contacted Naryshkin after a short-lived mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of a Russian paramilitary group. The purpose of the call was reportedly to reassure Moscow that the U.S. government was not involved in any actions aimed at overthrowing the Russian government.

Contrary to this, Naryshkin claimed that the mutiny was merely a pretext and that a significant portion of the conversation focused on discussing Ukraine-related topics and events. He emphasized that they had engaged in discussions on how to address the situation in Ukraine.

Naryshkin’s comments come in the wake of the two-day summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) where leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and strategies to support Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became a central figure at the summit, calling for increased aid to Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression.

Experts who closely follow Russian politics view Naryshkin’s description of his conversation with Burns as wishful thinking on the part of the Russian government. They see it as reflective of the belief among certain Russian elites that the United States will eventually engage with Russia to find a resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

Tatiana Stanovaya, an analyst who tracks Russian politics, explained that Russian officials interpret American contact as a signal that dialogue regarding Ukraine might be initiated. She further suggested that Naryshkin’s statement could have been intended to create uncertainty among Ukraine and Western governments.

Stanovaya posited that the Russians aim to sow doubts within Ukraine and the Western world, weakening their resolve and potentially dividing opinion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. She added that this tactic could prompt the Western world to become more indecisive on the issue.

It is important to note that the United States and its allies have consistently affirmed that any decisions regarding war and peace in Ukraine rest with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. The White House has repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine’s participation is crucial, stating that “nothing related to Ukraine will be reached without Ukraine’s participation.”

Naryshkin mentioned that his conversation with Burns lasted approximately an hour and expressed a willingness to meet with Burns in person. It should be noted that Burns secretly traveled to Kiev last month to meet with President Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence officials. However, Naryshkin stated that this visit was not discussed during his conversation with Burns.

High-level contacts between U.S. and Russian officials have been scarce since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The relationship between the two countries has hit its lowest point since the Cold War. Nonetheless, in November, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly spoke with President Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, and Russia’s Federal Security Council secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, to maintain communication and mitigate escalation risks.

The conflicting accounts of the phone call between Naryshkin and Burns highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing efforts to find a resolution. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains uncertain whether the dialogue between Russian and American officials will lead to meaningful progress in resolving the crisis.