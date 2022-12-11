(Moscow, 8th) RIA Novosti quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Glushko as saying on Wednesday (7th) that the Russian authorities are concerned about the accumulation of oil tankers in the Bosporus Strait of Turkey and are working with insurance and shipping companies. Discuss the issue.

At least 20 tankers have been delayed en route to the Mediterranean from Russia’s Black Sea ports, industry sources said on Tuesday, as operators scramble to comply with new insurance rules in Turkey.These rules require insurance companies to provide additional guarantees, and they were launched in Western countries last Friday (2nd) against Russian seaborne rocks. enacted before the price cap was set.

“We are aware of the situation and are discussing it with transport companies and insurance companies. If the issue is not resolved, of course there will be political involvement,” Glushko said.

A G7 official clarified on Tuesday that the disruption of tanker traffic from Russia’s Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean was caused by a new insurance rule in Turkey, not by Western countries targeting price ceiling.

Kazakhstan, a major oil exporter, also said on Wednesday that it was normal for tankers in the Bosphorus to congregate during winter.

Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said in a statement: “Currently the waiting time for tankers in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles is six days. This is normal in winter. Last December, the waiting time in this strait About 14 days.”

According to the British “Daily Telegraph”, citing a spokesman for the British Treasury, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are working with Turkey and the shipping service industry to resolve this issue. The spokesman added that there was no reason to deny ships passage through the Bosphorus. (Lianhe Zaobao)