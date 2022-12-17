Russia has made an initial response to the Western crude oil price ceiling, and will not disrupt the global crude oil supply for the time being. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) said on December 16 (Friday) that he would monitor the oil market to understand the new EU sanctions list against Russia before deciding whether to retaliate further.

According to Reuters, the EU reached a consensus at the leaders’ summit on the 15th to provide Ukraine with a total of 18 billion euros (about 19 billion U.S. dollars) in aid, while increasing sanctions on Russia. These include blacklisting more than 200 Russian individuals and prohibiting investment in the Russian mining industry. In addition, countries will continue to set limits on Russian natural gas prices and conduct consultations.

A person familiar with the matter said that the upcoming Russian presidential decree does not include a lower price limit for crude oil sales, nor will it strictly prohibit certain countries from buying its oil, but it will prevent any contract sales involving price ceilings. Putin has said many times before that he will not sell oil to any country that imposes price cap measures.

Putin announced on December 9 that oil production may be cut. “I’m not saying it’s a decision right now, but we’ll look at possible production cuts if necessary,” he said. Oil prices rebounded sharply in the session following the news.

Russia’s finance ministry said late on the 15th that between November 15 and December 14, the average price of Russia’s Urals blend was just $57.49 a barrel, below the $60 a barrel ceiling set by the European Union and the G7 group. . Compared with the price of US$71.10 per barrel in the previous month, the decline was mainly due to the general decline in global oil prices during this period. This means that the vast majority of crude oil trade is currently free.

In response to the cap, Russia is considering a price floor for the oil it exports to international markets, or a maximum sellable discount for Russian oil relative to international benchmark prices.

In fact, the West has set a cap on the export price of Russian crude oil to prevent Russian oil from flowing to the global market, so that Russia cannot get enough funds when it attacks Ukraine.

Data released this week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed that Russia’s average oil output rose by 96,000 bpd in November to 9.8 million bpd. The International Energy Agency (IEA) tracked that Russian oil exports rose by 27,000 barrels per day in November to 8.1 million barrels per day.

Seaborne imports of Russian oil have now been banned by most of the countries participating in the price cap. Countries such as Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will continue to receive crude from pipelines as these supplies will not be subject to price caps and EU bans.

Some U.S. officials worry that if the cap is too strict, it could lead to a sharp spike in global oil prices.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC lowered its crude oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2023 and called on members to “remain vigilant and cautious”. Some analysts believe that this will provide a reason for the organization to further cut production in the future.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

