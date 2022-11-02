The Syracusan Isab Lukoil petrochemical plant in Priolo ends up under accusation in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russian oil refined in Sicily was imported into the US as a European product by Exxon, bypassing US sanctions on crude oil from Russia. American sanctions provide for the exclusion of crude oil even when “substantially transformed into a product made abroad”.
