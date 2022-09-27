Original title: Russian operator: “North Stream” natural gas pipeline leakage accident is unprecedented

Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, September 27 (Reporter Hua Di) The Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline Company, the operator of Russia’s “Beixi-1” project, issued a statement on the 27th, saying that “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” submarine gas transmission The simultaneous damage of three lines of the pipeline in one day is unprecedented, and the repair time cannot be assessed at this time.

The Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline Company issued a notice on the evening of the 26th saying that the dispatcher of the control center monitored the drop in air pressure in the “Beixi-1” gas pipeline that day. The second-line company of Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for the operation of “Beixi-2”, reported on the same day that the dispatcher detected a “sudden drop in air pressure” in the A pipeline of the two pipelines of “Beixi-2”.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov told the media on the 27th that the state of emergency of the “North Stream” project is related to the energy security of the entire European continent, and Russia is extremely concerned about this. It cannot be ruled out that the pipeline accident was caused by sabotage.

The Danish Energy Agency confirmed on the 27th that shortly after a leak was found in the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline in the waters near Denmark on the 26th, two more leak points were found in the “Nord Stream-1” pipeline, located in the waters near Denmark and Sweden. The head of the Danish Energy Agency said in a press release that leaks in natural gas pipelines are extremely rare.

The Danish Maritime Administration has issued a navigation warning and established a no-navigation zone for ships with a radius of 5 nautical miles and a no-fly zone with a radius of 1 km near the leak point in Danish waters. The Swedish Maritime Administration has also issued a navigational warning, requiring all passing ships to maintain a distance of more than 5 nautical miles from the leak until further notice.

The “North Stream-1” pipeline was completed in 2011, starting from Vyborg, Russia in the east, and leading to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Gazprom said on September 2 that due to the discovery of multiple equipment failures, the “North Stream-1” will completely stop gas transmission until the fault is eliminated. The “Beixi-2” pipeline was completed last year and is basically parallel to the “Beixi-1”, but it has not yet been put into use. (Participating reporters: Lin Jing, Fu Yiming)