Home World Russian operator: “North Stream” natural gas pipeline leakage accident is unprecedented – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Russian operator: “North Stream” natural gas pipeline leakage accident is unprecedented – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Original title: Russian operator: “North Stream” natural gas pipeline leakage accident is unprecedented

Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, September 27 (Reporter Hua Di) The Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline Company, the operator of Russia’s “Beixi-1” project, issued a statement on the 27th, saying that “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” submarine gas transmission The simultaneous damage of three lines of the pipeline in one day is unprecedented, and the repair time cannot be assessed at this time.

The Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline Company issued a notice on the evening of the 26th saying that the dispatcher of the control center monitored the drop in air pressure in the “Beixi-1” gas pipeline that day. The second-line company of Beixi Natural Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for the operation of “Beixi-2”, reported on the same day that the dispatcher detected a “sudden drop in air pressure” in the A pipeline of the two pipelines of “Beixi-2”.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov told the media on the 27th that the state of emergency of the “North Stream” project is related to the energy security of the entire European continent, and Russia is extremely concerned about this. It cannot be ruled out that the pipeline accident was caused by sabotage.

The Danish Energy Agency confirmed on the 27th that shortly after a leak was found in the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline in the waters near Denmark on the 26th, two more leak points were found in the “Nord Stream-1” pipeline, located in the waters near Denmark and Sweden. The head of the Danish Energy Agency said in a press release that leaks in natural gas pipelines are extremely rare.

See also  Kiev: "Russian soldier who laughed at rapes stopped". The phone call with his wife had gone around the world

The Danish Maritime Administration has issued a navigation warning and established a no-navigation zone for ships with a radius of 5 nautical miles and a no-fly zone with a radius of 1 km near the leak point in Danish waters. The Swedish Maritime Administration has also issued a navigational warning, requiring all passing ships to maintain a distance of more than 5 nautical miles from the leak until further notice.

The “North Stream-1” pipeline was completed in 2011, starting from Vyborg, Russia in the east, and leading to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Gazprom said on September 2 that due to the discovery of multiple equipment failures, the “North Stream-1” will completely stop gas transmission until the fault is eliminated. The “Beixi-2” pipeline was completed last year and is basically parallel to the “Beixi-1”, but it has not yet been put into use. (Participating reporters: Lin Jing, Fu Yiming)

You may also like

U.S. spacecraft “deliberately” hits near-Earth asteroid to test...

Iran, the daughter of former president Rafsanjani, a...

Japan holds state funeral for former Prime Minister...

Death of Mahsa Amini, the daughter of the...

From energy to the Internet, those submarine networks...

Russians fleeing the war on private jets to...

Florida, hurricane Ian is coming. The authorities: “Run...

Spain, shows up naked in court: “The law...

NASA’s DART spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Demorphos

Japan and world leaders at Shinzo Abe’s funeral....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy