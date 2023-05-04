Russian Orthodox Archbishop Anthony greets Pope at public audience – Vatican News Vatican

Archbishop Anthony, Chairman of the Foreign Church Relations Department of the Patriarchate of Moscow, attended the public audience on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square on May 3. On the previous day and on the 2nd, Archbishop Anthony met with Archbishop Gujrotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Antonij of Volokolamsk, Chairman of the Foreign Church Relations Department of the Patriarchate of Moscow, attended the Wednesday public audience in St. Peter’s Square on May 3. beside. At the end of the event, Archbishop Anthony came forward to greet the Pope and had a cordial conversation with him for a while. Pope Francis, as always, kissed the icon of the Mother of God hung on the chest of the Orthodox Archbishop. Then, the Pope presented the badge of his papal ministry, and Archbishop Anthony gave the Pope a statue of the Virgin in a box.

The day before, on May 2, Archbishop Anthony met with Archbishop Gujrotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches in Rome. According to the website of the Foreign Church Relations Department of the Moscow Patriarchate, Archbishop Antony arrived in Italy on 1 May for a “short official trip” with the “blessing” of Moscow Patriarch Kirill. Archbishop Antony met with Archbishop Gujrotti at the seat of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches and “discussed extensively issues of common concern”, the website says.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn