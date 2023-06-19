Home » Russian planes attacked the Ukrainian army | Info
by admin
The Russian fighter plane “Sukhoi SU-25 SM” carried out an attack on Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoliman area early this morning.

Source: Twitter/djuric_zlatko

Russian fighter jetsSukhoi SU-25 SM” early in the morning they carried out a surprise attack on Ukrainian positions on the Krasnoliman direction. Now a video of this attack has appeared.

The video that appeared on “Telegram” shows the takeoff of two “SU-25 SM” planes, which in a sweeping flight suddenly attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Krasnolimansk. On June 19, 2023, at 05:00 hours, the planes attacked the Ukrainians and destroyed their artillery and lightly armored combat vehicles.

The pilots applied the flight regime at low altitudes, at speeds of about 900 kilometers per hour and according to the opponent, they acted with unguided rocket grains S-8KOM caliber 80 mm. After the destruction of the object of action, they threw out IC decoys, performed an anti-aircraft maneuver and returned to the home base airfield, and prepared for the next activities.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD/TV Front)

