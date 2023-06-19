Russian planes attacked the Ukrainian army | Info

The Russian fighter plane “Sukhoi SU-25 SM” carried out an attack on Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoliman area early this morning.

Source: Twitter/djuric_zlatko

Russian fighter jetsSukhoi SU-25 SM” early in the morning they carried out a surprise attack on Ukrainian positions on the Krasnoliman direction. Now a video of this attack has appeared.

The video that appeared on “Telegram” shows the takeoff of two “SU-25 SM” planes, which in a sweeping flight suddenly attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Krasnolimansk. On June 19, 2023, at 05:00 hours, the planes attacked the Ukrainians and destroyed their artillery and lightly armored combat vehicles.

Shots of the battle from the cockpit of the “️tvazhny” attack aircraft destroying the enemy in the forests near Kreminnaya

▪️ Speed ​​- about 900 km / h, height – no more than 25 meters. Under such conditions, the crews of the Su-25SM attack aircraft of the Center group…pic.twitter.com/t9M66Veovc — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko)June 19, 2023

The pilots applied the flight regime at low altitudes, at speeds of about 900 kilometers per hour and according to the opponent, they acted with unguided rocket grains S-8KOM caliber 80 mm. After the destruction of the object of action, they threw out IC decoys, performed an anti-aircraft maneuver and returned to the home base airfield, and prepared for the next activities.

