And group of Russian players issued an ultimatum to the developers of GSC Game World, threatening them to publish tens of GB of leaked material Of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 if they don’t comply with their requests, which include re-introducing Russian as a supported language.

The ultimatum was launched with a post on the VK social network, which you can find at this address while from Who the English translation, in which the group has attached some images and concept art of the game to demonstrate that their threats are serious and concrete. In the press release they claim to have a “una huge amount of material about STALKER 2 including the complete story, cinematic descriptions, various concept art, global maps and much more. The total volume is calculated in tens of gigabytes.”

To prevent such material from leaking online, GSG Game World is requested to comply with their requests by March 15, 2023, including an apology to Belarusian and Russian players, reintroduce Russian language among those supported and that in the official STALKER 2 Discord the user NF Star is “unbanned”, who claims to have been blocked for no reason.

The group says they would not want to disclose the material they have because they know it “could lead to a postponement or cancellation of the game” and that is not their goal. They claim their “friendly attitude” is evidenced by the fact that they only released a small portion of their material despite. At present GSC Game World has not publicly responded to their threats.



STALKER 2, an official image

As you may know, STALKER 2 is in development at GSC Game World, a studio located in Ukraine. Or rather, it was located in Ukraine. The invasion of Russian troops into the country has in fact forced a large part of the developers to move to Prague where the new headquarters are located, while others have remained in the country and work remotely, still others are fighting for their homeland and unfortunately some of they perished in battle. All this has inevitably slowed down the work on the game, now scheduled for an unspecified period of 2023.

In March of last year, GSC Game World announced that will not release STALKER 2 in Russia (and thus won’t even work on the localization for this language). In doing so he stated:

“We do not regret the loss of that part of the community that supports the war in Ukraine. We know that there are people who know what is happening and support Ukraine in this war, but you too will be unable to buy the game. Do a distinction is not possible.”