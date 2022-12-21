© Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin: We will continue to improve the combat readiness of nuclear forces



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 21 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Wednesday local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO’s military potential and capabilities are being actively used against Russia, and we will continue to increase the combat readiness of our nuclear forces.

Putin said at the Ministry of Defense of Russia: “It is well known that the military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO member states are actively used against Russia. Despite this, our soldiers are still fighting bravely and firmly for Russia. .with confidence, step by step, to complete the tasks set, and there is no doubt that these tasks will be accomplished.”

The Russian President pointed out that for Russia, all information about NATO forces, equipment and means of confrontation are clear.

Putin added: “You have this information, it should be carefully analyzed and studied, and used to build our country’s armed forces and improve the combat capabilities of our army.”

Putin said that Russia’s “Sarmat” intercontinental ballistic missile system will enter a state of combat alert in the near future, and the “Admiral Gorshkov” frigate equipped with the latest “Zircon” missile will enter the country in January 2023. service.

Putin added that Russia will maintain a state of combat readiness and perfect the “nuclear triad”, which is the main guarantee of the sovereignty of the Russian Federation, and the proportion of modern weapons in Russia’s “nuclear triad” reaches 91%.

Putin also said Russia would not militarize the country and the economy. He said: “Because the current level of development and economic structure do not require this, we do not need to do this at all, and do some redundant things to damage the country, our people and the economy in the social field.”

Regarding what is happening in Ukraine, Putin said that this is a universal tragedy, but this is not the result of Russia’s policy, but the result of the policy of a third country. Conflict is inevitable, he said, the question is only when it will happen. But because it’s inevitable, it’s better to do it now than to put it off into the future.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu also said that 27 countries have provided Ukraine with weapons worth 97 billion U.S. dollars. He added that there are active NATO officers, artillery experts and other professionals in the Ukrainian military operation area. The United States and NATO have concentrated more than 500 satellites for Kyiv, of which more than 70 are military satellites, and the rest are dual-use satellites.

Shoigu also said that considering that NATO wants to increase its military strength on the Russian border, it needs to take measures to form a group army in northwestern Russia, and the number of Russian armed forces must be increased to 1.5 million. He said that in 2023, the Strategic Missile Force will be equipped with 22 launchers equipped with “Yars”, “Pioneer” and “Sarmat” intercontinental missiles for combat duty.