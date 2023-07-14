Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had offered Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, to join his soldiers in the Russian army: Prigozhin would have refused

In an interview with the Russian newspaper KommersantRussian President Vladimir Putin said he had formally proposed to the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that the group join Russia’s regular army. Prigozhin reportedly declined the offer. In recent days the news had emerged that Putin and Prigozhin had met a few days after the armed uprising carried out by the Wagner group in Russia, but it was not known what they had said. It is the first time that Putin speaks personally about the meeting and about a proposal made to Prigozhin.

According to Putin, the proposal provided for the Wagner group to maintain a certain autonomy even within the regular army, remaining under the leadership of one of the group’s current high-ranking commanders. Putin said that several Wagner group commanders present at the meeting seemed to him to be in favor of the proposal, but that Prigozhin would have refused in any case without consulting them, saying that it was “the boys”, that is, Wagner’s commanders, who did not agree: Putin is known to frequently lie for propaganda purposes, and it is unclear how much his claims can be trusted in this context.

Even before the revolt of 24 June, the Russian government had seemed intent on assuming more directly and firmly control of the Wagner group, so as not to depend too much on Prigozhin, who was considered difficult to manage. Prigozhin has always strongly opposed this possibility, and had even motivated the revolt by speaking of an attempt by the Russian government to take control of the Wagner group. The revolt ended after about 24 hours with a kind of agreement between Putin and Prigozhin brokered by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, the contents of which, however, were never made public.

