Russian Prime Minister visits China: "Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an unprecedented level"

Russian Prime Minister visits China: "Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an unprecedented level"

BEIJING – “As our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains”. Targets of G7 just concluded in Hiroshima, China and Russia once again strengthen their partnership with talks on security and trade. Eager to take their cooperation “to a new level”.

After participating yesterday in an economic forum in Shanghai – accompanied by a large delegation of entrepreneurs under Western sanctions – the Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin (himself under US and European sanctions) arrived in Beijing to meet Xi Jinping and the premier Li Qiang: The highest-ranking Russian official to visit the Chinese capital since Moscow launched its war against Ukraine.

