Russian Punk Rock Pioneer Andrey Serebrennikov Dies in Cuba

Andrey Serebrennikov, a prominent Russian musician known for pioneering punk rock in his country, tragically passed away in Cuba last week. It is alleged that he drowned after suffering a heart attack, according to reports from the media in his home country.

Serebrennikov, 60, was the leader of the Yekaterinburg band Punks on Drunk. He had traveled to Cuba for a vacation with his family, as reported by the news portal Arguments. However, the exact location of the incident on the island remains undisclosed.

Pavel Zdravomyslov, who worked with Serebrennikov, shared on his social media profiles that on October 3 (Cuban time), Andrey went for a swim but sadly experienced a heart attack in the water and did not make it back to shore.

Zdravomyslov expressed his grief on Facebook, stating, “A wonderful man has left, and with him an era! Aron, there are no words to convey the pain. I thought you would be with us forever.”

The official VKontakte (VK) social network page for Punks on Drunk also confirmed the musician’s passing, stating, “Aron passed away on October 4, guys. In everyone’s memory…”

The repatriation of Serebrennikov’s body will take place in the coming weeks, as reported by the media outlet.

Andrey Serebrennikov dedicated over 35 years to his music career. He founded Punks on Drunk in 1988 and the band has continued to perform until the present day. As the vocalist and bassist, he recorded 13 albums and a DVD with music videos.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The legacy of Andrey Serebrennikov will forever be remembered in the Russian music scene.