At least 10 dead and dozens wounded after a Russian attack on Kramatorsk. The Russian raid hit a restaurant causing rubble and devastation: a 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters were among the dead. An eight-year-old boy was also injured, but his life is not in danger.

The article Russian raid on a restaurant in Kramatorsk: at least 10 dead. The images of the devastation after the attack come from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook