NEW YORK – “The referendums announced by Russia they are a farce and show weakness. The United States will never recognize its achievement and will continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance it needs to deal with any negotiation from a position of strength. “White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sternly rejected the ‘latest desperate move by Putin, to mask his military and economic failures, framing it in the speech that President Biden will give to the General Assembly today: “He will urge all UN member countries to reaffirm respect for the Charter they have signed, where it is forbidden to annex territories of other nations by force.