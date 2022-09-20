Home World Russian referendums in Ukraine, the condemnation of the United States: “It’s a farce, a sign of Putin’s weakness”
World

Russian referendums in Ukraine, the condemnation of the United States: “It’s a farce, a sign of Putin’s weakness”

by admin
Russian referendums in Ukraine, the condemnation of the United States: “It’s a farce, a sign of Putin’s weakness”

NEW YORK – “The referendums announced by Russia they are a farce and show weakness. The United States will never recognize its achievement and will continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance it needs to deal with any negotiation from a position of strength. “White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sternly rejected the ‘latest desperate move by Putin, to mask his military and economic failures, framing it in the speech that President Biden will give to the General Assembly today: “He will urge all UN member countries to reaffirm respect for the Charter they have signed, where it is forbidden to annex territories of other nations by force.

See also  Ukraine, Smith: “Enough fake neutrality. Beijing must take the side of the rules "

You may also like

Moscow prepares for annexation, the separatist leader: “Referendum...

Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico, causing power outages...

New York, Draghi’s announcement: “Italy will lead the...

“GTA6” test video leaked, Take-Two fell more than...

Belgium, the Church’s okay to bless gay couples

Moscow’s move: 4 referendums for the annexation of...

The Fed moves towards a third hike of...

[Hot Topics]Insiders of Guizhou bus rollover reveal the...

Who is the Italian foreign fighter who died...

People line up to receive food relief after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy