Russian Troops Declare Ukraine’s Counteroffensive “Completed”

Russia’s representative to the United Nations, Vasili Nebenzia, announced on Friday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive can now be considered “completed” after a series of Russian operations on the Ukrainian front in recent days. Speaking at a United Nations meeting called by Russia to discuss supplies of Western weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Nebenzia stated that Russian troops have been engaged in active combat operations along almost the entire front line.

The Ukrainian government has yet to respond to Nebenzia’s statements. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Odessa on Friday for a meeting with military personnel and regional leaders. This comes after months of preparation, with Zelensky announcing in early June that the Ukrainian Army was ready to launch a counteroffensive against Russian positions. The Kremlin subsequently confirmed the start of the Ukrainian operation.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense, with ongoing conflict and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. International concern is growing with regard to the escalating violence and the potential impact on regional stability. The United Nations and other international bodies continue to call for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, urging all parties to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.

