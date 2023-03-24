China News Agency, Moscow, March 23rd, title: Russian scholar Semyonov: The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and has a bright future

China News Agency reporter Tian Bing

“Over the past ten years, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has inherited and carried forward the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and its connotations have been continuously enriched and expanded. This concept is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and has broad prospects for development.” On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind, Alexander Semyonov, director of the Oriental Language Teaching and Research Section of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with a reporter from China News Agency a few days ago.

As sinologists, Semyonov and his wife Tatyana Semyonova have translated and published the Russian version of “Xi Jinping Tells Stories” and other books. At present, the couple’s translations of “Learning Key Words” and “How the Chinese Communist Party Governs Corruption” and other books have been published. While engaged in teaching and scientific research, they are studying the topic of “Modern China in a Changing World“.

On March 23, 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Moscow Institute of International Relations, proposing for the first time the important concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. Regarding the cultural value and connotation of the times contained in this concept, Semyonov believes that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping has pondered deeply on the major issue of “what happened to the world and what should we do?” and proposed to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. , providing Chinese solutions to answer and solve the problems facing the world.

Semyonov said that as China‘s top leader, President Xi Jinping is deeply aware of the profound changes in the internal and external environment of China‘s development, and has put forward important concepts in response to the increasingly severe common risks and challenges facing human society. Facts have proved that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is correct and has been widely recognized by the international community.

Semyonov said that the Moscow Institute of International Relations is a prestigious institution of higher learning in Russia and also the cradle and melting pot of Russian diplomats. In other words, President Xi Jinping explained his global values ​​to future Russian diplomats. He also said in his speech that young people are the future of the country and the future of the world. This means that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is practiced today and is facing the future. This concept will shape the future new world in which young people from all over the world, including the Russian university students who listened to the lecture, will live in the future.

Semyonov believes that building a community with a shared future for mankind is an important part of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thinking. In China, this idea is enshrined in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Constitution of the Communist Party of China. Internationally, this concept has been written into important documents of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and has become an important ideological guide for building international consensus in the changing situation. As UN Secretary-General Guterres pointed out, “China has become an important pillar of multilateralism, and the purpose of our practice of multilateralism is to build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Semyonov pointed out that over the past ten years, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has inherited and carried forward the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and its connotations have been continuously enriched and expanded. On the one hand, the concept is constantly developing in various fields such as politics, economy, society, humanitarianism and ecological environment; on the other hand, the concept covers all regions of the world, international multilateral and bilateral relations in practice.

“Today, building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed into an important concept that has been tested in practice and is structured and systematic.” Semyonov said that whether it is from the perspective of academic theory or political practice, the concept of a community of shared future for mankind has gradually matured and developed. Complete. This concept has been generally recognized and accepted by regional and global international organizations and the international community. Although the current world is turbulent, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and has broad prospects for development. (over)