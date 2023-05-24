Russian ship attacked in the Black Sea by the Ukrainians: the moment the drone tries to hit the Ivan Khurs – Video

15
A Russian vessel has been attacked by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea. The military vessel, the Ivan Khurs, carries out security surveillance of two Russian gas pipelines to Turkey, the Turks Stream and Blue Stream. The news was released by the Moscow Defense Ministry which said it had “foiled” the operation, destroying the three sea drones launched from Kiev. Deputy Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenkohowever, sharing the video on his Telegram account, denied the reconstruction saying that “two drones were actually destroyed” but that “the third exploded near the ship, damaging its surface”.
