«Russian ship hit by a drone in the Black Sea». In a video the moment of impact – Corriere TV

The attack allegedly took place in the Russian port of Novorossijsk, in the Crimea. Moscow denies it and speaks of a thwarted attack

Ukraine says it has disabled a Russian naval vessel from the Black Sea Fleet in the attack – which Moscow claims to have thwarted – on the Russian port of Novorossijsk, in the Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence service, the ship hit is the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which would have reported a gash in the hull and is now out of order. A video on Ukrainian social networks and Telegram channels, the veracity of which is not verifiable, shows a subjective view of an alleged maritime drone hitting the side of a ship

August 4, 2023 – Updated August 4, 2023, 10:44 am

