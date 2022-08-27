The trail that made it possible to unmask Maria Adela-Olga, the Russian spy who acted for a decade in Italy, was born on the Belarusian border: the first trace of a work that led to Republic, Bellingcat, The mirror e The Insider to reconstruct the extraordinary mission of 007 in ten months of investigation. The starting point was a database made to arrive at Bellingcat by opponents to the Minsk regime: the registration of Russian citizens who have transited between Europe and the motherland, with all entrances also those by rail.