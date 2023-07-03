Title: Russian State Television Accuses Head of Wagner Group of Going Crazy Amidst Allegations of Misusing Public Funds

Subtitle: Failed Rebellion and the Lure of Millions of Dollars Triggers Unprecedented Accusations

In a shocking revelation, Russian state television has launched an accusatory tirade against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the notorious paramilitary company, Wagner. The prime time program, hosted by Dmitri Kisiliov, strongly asserted that Prigozhin had “gone crazy” as a result of being entrusted with an enormous sum of public money.

Kisiliov, one of the prominent figures of the Kremlin’s media establishment, declared on his weekly show that Prigozhin’s mental instability was a consequence of handling vast amounts of money. “The feeling of believing that everything was allowed began a long time ago, stemming from Wagner’s activities in Syria and Africa,” Kisiliov opined, emphasizing that this notion was further reinforced following the mercenaries’ capture of the Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Additionally, Kisiliov claimed that Prigozhin perceived himself as being capable of challenging not only the Russian Defense Ministry but also the state and even the president himself. Although no concrete evidence was provided, the host revealed that Wagner had allegedly received a staggering 858 billion rubles (equivalent to $9.6 billion) in public funds.

Kisiliov attributed the Wagner group’s attempted coup to the Russian Defense Ministry’s reluctance to extend contracts with Concord, a food company owned by Prigozhin. This particular development is believed to have played a significant role in provoking the mutiny.

The rebellion of the Wagner fighters on June 23 sent shockwaves throughout Russia, particularly amidst the ongoing offensive in Ukraine. For several hours, Wagner’s troops occupied a Russian army barracks in Rostov before venturing hundreds of kilometers towards the capital, Moscow. The mutiny was eventually quelled after 24 hours, with Prigozhin negotiating his departure to Belarus.

As these sensational accusations reverberate, it remains to be seen how both the Russian government and Prigozhin himself will respond. The implications of such allegations concerning the misuse of public funds by a notorious paramilitary group and its leader are likely to have far-reaching consequences both domestically and internationally.