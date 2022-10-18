Original title: Russian Su-34 fighter plane crash killed 13 people, Putin expressed condolences

China News Agency, Moscow, October 18 (Reporter Tian Bing) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on the 18th that a Russian Su-34 heavy fighter-bomber crashed in the city of Yeysk on the 17th, killing 13 people and injuring 19 others. .

According to the official website of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on the 18th, the search and rescue work at the scene of the crash of the Su-34 fighter jet in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai has been completed. Rescue workers found the remains of 10 victims during the search and rescue process. So far, the number of dead has risen to 13, including 3 children, and 19 others were injured.

The Russian Investigative Committee said on the same day that experts from the Committee’s General Directorate of Military Investigation and other relevant departments are continuing their investigations at the scene of the accident. Investigators have taken fuel samples and necessary documents from the take-off airport, questioned the pilot and airport staff who escaped by parachuting, and have extracted a flight recorder from the crash site, which will be identified. The main reason for the crash may have been a technical glitch.

According to Russian media reports, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov reported on the 18th that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences over the death of the Yeysk plane crash and expressed deep condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 17th that a Su-34 fighter-bomber that took off from the military airport of the Southern Military District of Russia crashed during the climbing stage during a flight training mission and crashed in a residential area of ​​Yeysk. The pilot who escaped by parachuting reported that an engine caught fire during the plane’s climb.

After the accident, Putin listened to the reports of the heads of the Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Health, and asked him to rush to the scene of the accident to direct the rescue work and provide all necessary assistance to the injured.

The Su-34 is one of the advanced fighter jets currently in service in the Russian army. It has high mobility, all-weather, supersonic performance, etc. It can launch air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and other weapons. Task.

