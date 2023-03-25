A submarine with nuclear missiles appeared not far from the maritime border of Russia and Norway.

Izvor: CBS News screenshot

Norway, with more than 8,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, now supplies 30 to 40% of Europe’s natural gas needs, compared to about 20% before the invasion of Ukraine. Undersea cables in the North Sea are part of a key global communication network that allows data to move around the planet.

In Ukraine, the Russian military has suffered serious setbacks, and Western officials say it is still plagued by logistical problems. But, Andersen said, Russia’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, much of which is based at the Murmansk military base near Norway, remains a formidable threat. “The submarines and the naval and air capabilities of the Russian Northern Fleet… are largely unaffected by the war in Ukraine. It is still intact“, he added.

Video footage released to NBC shows the periscope of one submarine poking out of the water, and include footage of the latest Jasen-class attack submarines and Borei-class submarines designed to carry 16 nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. The footage also shows Tupolev TU-142 and Ilyushin II-38 surveillance aircraft designed to track submarines.

Analysts say Russia has invested heavily in its submarine fleet, making its vessels quieter and more lethal. The new Belgorod submarine is designed to carry massive 80-foot-long nuclear torpedoes as well as smaller mini-subs capable of rescue or research, but military experts say less submarines could also be used to cut cables or pipelines along the ocean floor.

‘Suspicious activities’

Russian submarines, ships and aircraft in the area appear to be monitoring the pipelines, said the Norwegian officers. “They’re around this area. Multiple times, they’re going back and forth. They’re following the pipeline“, said the commander. Tyrell Herland, a spokesman for the Norwegian Navy, called it “suspicious activity“. Sortland’s acting captain, Helen Dahl, said yes Russian fishing boats often turn off their navigation transmitters and are equipped with an unusual number of antennas – which raises suspicion.

Meanwhile, unexplained events are also raising suspicions, namely Russian monitoring and activities. In recent months, drones have been spotted flying over Norwegian gas facilities, airports and other infrastructure. In October, Norwegian police investigated reports of a drone flying over the Karsto gas plant in southwestern Norway. The Norwegian government has not said who it thinks could be behind the drone flights.

In 2021, undersea sensors that help Norway monitor submarines malfunctioned, and last year a fiber-optic cable between mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic was disabled in another unexplained incident. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Andersen, the Navy chief, said his forces are working with private pipeline companies to closely monitor and protect the underwater network of pipelines and cables. “We have a relatively strong network of sensors. We have activity there, on the surface, below the surface and in the air, which gives us a pretty good picture of what’s moving around in the North Atlantic“, he said.

Undersea infrastructure is “a potential vulnerability in times of conflict,” Andersen said. “And we need to make sure we’re able to monitor it, investigate it, and protect it. Norway and its NATO allies should be wary of Russia’s track record of carrying out alleged sabotage and retaliation beyond its borders, including cyber attacks and more lethal operations“, believes Ian Brzezinski from the research center of the Atlantic Council.

“The list of what the Russians have done in terms of subterfuge, subversion and assassination is long. So attacking underground infrastructure must be on their list of options,” he added.

