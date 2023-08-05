Russian tanker damaged in drone strike. Today and tomorrow the summit in Jeddah is China

During the night damage and injuries to a Russian tanker attacked by marine drones near the Crimean bridge, closed and then reopened to traffic. Yesterday another Moscow ship hit in the Black Sea. Explosions over the Russian border town Kursk. Today and tomorrow in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia the summit on negotiations for Ukraine, also attended by China. Russian opponent Navalny was sentenced to 19 years, in a process judged “political” by the West. Tomorrow the Ecowas ultimatum to the coup plotters of Niger expires

Kiev announces: Russian landing ship hit

10:07

Pakistan: ex prime minister Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption. State television reported it.

9:26

Yermak, I expect difficult discussions in Jeddah, but we have truth on our side

“I expect that the discussions will be difficult, but we have the truth and the good on our side.” This was stated by Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office and his correspondent at the meeting to be held today and tomorrow in Jeddah to discuss the war in Ukraine. Kiev hopes that the meeting between national security advisers and other senior officials from about 40 countries, excluding Russia, could help convince other countries to support Kiev’s peace plan, Yermak added.

And Ukraine welcomed with great enthusiasm the announcement yesterday of the participation in the meeting of the Chinese envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba who spoke of a “super step forward”. “We have many disagreements and have heard different positions, but it is important that our principles are shared,” Yermak said in a television interview published on his Telegram channel. Zelensky hopes that Saudi Arabia’s initiative can pave the way for the peace summit that he intends to organize next autumn.

8:14

Kiev, Chinese presence at the Jeddah summit is a step forward





Today and tomorrow in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia the summit on negotiations for Ukraine. China will also be present, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Interfax-Ukraine. “We want China to participate in the Peace Formula Summit. The news that Beijing is delegating Li Hui to Jeddah is a step forward,” said Kuleba. The Ukrainian minister stressed that Saudi Arabia played an important role in this decision, as did a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “Saudi Arabia has attracted China and this is a historic victory,” concluded Kuleba

