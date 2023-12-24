Russian Threat of Diplomatic Severance and Asset Confiscation: Tensions with the United States Intensify

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Severing Diplomatic Relations if Assets Confiscated

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Western countries, the United States and some European nations are reportedly considering seizing Russian assets to fund aid to Ukraine. The White House is said to be planning to confiscate $300 billion in Russian central bank assets, a move that has sparked widespread concern and criticism.

Critics argue that such a plan could have serious repercussions for the global financial system, potentially undermining the status of the dollar and the euro as reserve currencies. They warn that it could accelerate de-dollarization and erode trust in the international financial system.

Legal experts also question the legality of confiscating Russian assets, noting that while Russia may have violated international law, its assets are still theoretically protected by sovereign immunity rules.

In response to these developments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov issued a warning, stating that Russia may sever diplomatic relations with the United States if its assets are confiscated. He emphasized that Russia is not a country that will easily interrupt diplomatic relations, but that there are various triggers that could lead to such a drastic step.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov also weighed in on the issue, stating that any country that confiscates Russian assets would not be in a state of peace with Russia, and that Russia would consider retaliating by confiscating Western assets.

The prospect of further escalation and the potential impact on the global financial system has raised concerns within the financial community. While the situation remains fluid, the warning from Russian officials has added a new dimension to the already tense standoff between Russia and Western powers.