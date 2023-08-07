Title: Massive Bombardment Rocks Areas Controlled by Russian Troops in Donetsk, Ukraine

Subtitle: Ukrainian Forces Retaliate Following Russian Attack on Western Ukraine

In a shocking escalation of violence, the Russian Army unleashed a massive bombardment on targets in western Ukraine on Sunday. The attack prompted swift retaliation from Ukrainian forces, who targeted supply routes in the annexed regions of Kherson and Crimea in the south of the country.

According to Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a precision strike using long-range air and naval weapons against Ukrainian Army airbases in Starokonstantiniv and Dubno. Konashenkov claimed that all intended targets were successfully hit.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky condemned the attacks, specifically highlighting the targeting of the Zaporizhzhia “Motor Sich” factory. The factory played a crucial role in producing combat aircraft engines for the Ukrainian Air Force, including drones. Zelensky defiantly declared that Russia’s acts of aggression would not deter Ukraine from defending its freedom and the principles of international law, vowing that “Russia will not be able to supplant international law with terror.”

The Ukrainian Air Force reported multiple waves of attacks involving Iranian Shahed-136/131 air- and naval-placed missiles and assault drones. During the initial wave of the Russian attack, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept and shoot down 12 out of 14 Kalibr naval-based missiles and an unspecified number of Kinzhal missiles. Subsequent attacks involved the launch of drones and additional Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, resulting in the destruction of all drones, along with the interception of 5 out of 6 Kalibr missiles and 13 out of 20 X-101/X-555 missiles.

Tragically, a bomb attack by Russian forces on a blood bank in the Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two people while leaving four others injured. Authorities reported that the bomb targeted a building in the town of Kruglákivka, causing a massive fire. In response, the Ukrainian Army launched several missiles on Sunday, targeting the Chongar bridge that connects the annexed regions of Kherson and Crimea. Sergei Axionov, the Crimean leader, confirmed the attack, noting that while some missiles were successfully intercepted, one managed to hit the bridge, leading to damage that is currently under repair.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated as Ukraine launched a drone towards Moscow. Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down the unmanned aerial vehicle in the Podolsk district, less than 20 kilometers south of the Russian capital. This latest incident adds to recent concerns about Russia’s anti-aircraft security, as Ukraine has previously targeted buildings in the financial heart of Moscow, Moskva City, using aerial drones.

The attack in Donetsk marks a significant intensification of hostilities between Ukraine and Russian-backed forces, raising fears of a renewed conflict in the region. The international community closely watches the situation as both sides engage in tit-for-tat retaliation, putting countless lives at risk and further destabilizing the already fragile situation.

