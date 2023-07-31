Title: Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions and Blame Game Between Moscow and Kiev

Date: [Current Date]

In a recent escalation of hostility, Moscow and Kiev are pointing fingers at each other for the drone strikes that took place over the weekend. As the fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Kiev revealed details of a military operation aimed at repelling a Russian advance in Dnipro, located in the country’s center.

Russian authorities reported the downing of three drones in Moscow and an additional 25 drones in Crimea. The Russian foreign ministry accused Kiev of orchestrating a terrorist attack using drones, with the alleged aid of the United States and its NATO allies.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, their air defenses successfully shot down 44 Ukrainian drones within one day. Among the incidents, one Ukrainian drone was taken down in the Moscow region, while two others crashed in Moscow City Tower district, which is situated in the heart of the capital.

Moscow’s emergency authorities confirmed that a drone crashed into a tower, resulting in one individual sustaining injuries. The temporary closure of air traffic was necessary but has since been lifted, and airports are now operating normally.

Although drone attacks have been rare in Moscow and its suburbs, given their distance from the Ukrainian border (approximately 500 kilometers), these recent strikes mark a concerning shift in the conflict that began in February 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that the attacks would not have been possible without support from the United States and its NATO allies, accusing them of aiding the Kiev regime.

Meanwhile, during Russia’s annual military parade in St. Petersburg commemorating Naval Fleet Day, President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue, stating that his country has encountered what their enemies refer to as an impenetrable fortress. He also emphasized the success of Russia’s ongoing naval political mission.

On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that the conflict is gradually moving back onto Russian territory. At the Kovsk summit, he warned that the war’s symbolic centers and military bases are gradually extending into Russian soil—an inevitable and just process, according to him.

Zelensky further warned Russia to prepare for future attacks on its energy infrastructure during the upcoming winter, vowing that Ukraine’s strength is growing.

In response to Russian attacks, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces had launched attacks on Ukrainian territory over the past 24 hours, resulting in multiple civilian casualties. The Ukrainian military carried out airstrikes on regions with significant Russian troop concentrations, successfully repelling two Russian attacks in the Donetsk Chouliman and Malinka directions.

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Anna Malyar, confirmed that Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the southern region of Bakhmut.

In a tragic development, the Sumy police department in northeastern Ukraine revealed that Russian missiles targeted an educational institution, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring 20 others. Notably, the Russian army had withdrawn from the Sumy area in April 2022.

Amidst the escalating tensions, the Ukrainian army reported successfully fending off a Russian advance in the Krivoy Rog district of Dnipro province. Effective coordination between the air force and artillery brigade in the Krivoy Rog area thwarted the Russian advance, compelling them to retreat.

The Ukrainian Air Force also disclosed that they were subjected to an attack by four Russian drones from the southeast of the country. In the past day, Ukrainian forces managed to destroy four Russian drones in the Kherson and Dnipro regions.

As the situation intensifies, the international community anxiously watches, hoping for a resolution to the conflict that has ravaged this region for more than a year.