Day 205 of the war between Russia and Ukraine. New war crimes in Izyum freed a few days ago by the Kiev army: a mass grave was found which contained 440 bodies. Visiting Zelensky spoke of “death everywhere left by Russia which now has to answer for it.” The Ukrainian president then affirmed that since the beginning of the conflict there have been 3,800 missiles that Moscow has poured into the territory of Ukraine, but «no missile will bring Russia closer to its target. There will be no subjugation of Ukraine. Each missile brings Russia closer to greater international isolation, greater economic degradation and an even sharper historical condemnation ».

After yesterday’s bombing, 9 air strikes and 330 rocket and artillery attacks in 24 hours, as reported by the operational command of the Ukrainian army, international solidarity is intensifying. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced a new $ 600 million package to help Kiev. According to Blinken, the aid concerns “weapons, ammunition and additional equipment”. On the energy level, however, Zelensky thanked Trudeau, Canadian premier, for having granted a loan of 348 million dollars for the purchase of gas.

08.11 – Great Britain: “Wagner Group recruits inmates for the assault units to be sent to Ukraine. Serious shortage of Russian military personnel “

The Russian private military company linked to the Kremlin, Wagner Group, has been conducting a campaign to recruit Russian detainees for use in Ukraine since at least July. Inmates were offered sentence commutation and cash incentives. This was reported in its daily update on the situation in Ukraine by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense. A recently released video – intelligence reports – most likely shows Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, making a recruiting proposal for prisoners, noting that he is only looking for “assault unit fighters.” In a tweet, the British Ministry also underlines: “Russian military academies are shortening training courses and bringing forward the graduation dates for cadets. Cadets can almost certainly be deployed in support of the operation in Ukraine. The impact of the Russian challenge in terms of personnel has become increasingly serious “

07.40 – Russian bombing during the night on the east of the country. Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv districts affected

Russian bombings in the night on the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine: “Six night bombings in the districts of Nikopol and Kryvorizka. The Russians hit four communities with Grady and heavy artillery. The heaviest was in Nikopol, residential buildings were damaged, so like a school and several businesses. The missiles caused four fires which were then extinguished. There are no casualties, “said the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko. Russian attacks also in the eastern city of Kharkiv. “Tonight, the Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv again. Rocket shots were recorded after 3.30 am. Communications were damaged, two adults and two children were injured by the shrapnel,” reported Oleg Sinegubov. head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. Unian reports it.

07.15 – Usa, new 600 million weapons package

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the approval of a $ 600 million package to send weapons to Ukraine. Aid includes “weapons, ammunition and additional equipment from US Department of Defense inventories.” In the statement, the White House does not specify what the new military aid to the Kiev forces consists of, but speaks generically of “equipment” and “training”. Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided over $ 13 billion in military assistance. At the end of August, US President Joe Biden announced a new shipment of $ 2.98 billion worth of weapons

6.55 – Izyum, found a mass grave of 440 people

A mass grave with around 440 bodies was found in Izyum after the Ukrainian city was liberated from Russian control. Serhii Bolvinov, chief investigator of the Kharkiv region police said this to Sky News. Bolvinov said “all bodies will be exhumed and taken away for forensic examination as part of a major police effort, along with prosecutors and other investigators, to gather evidence of suspected Russian war crimes.” The chief investigator has further explained that some people “were killed by gunshots, others died from artillery fire, so-called mine explosion trauma. Some have died from air strikes. We also have information that many bodies have not yet been identified. ‘ Ukrainian President Zelensky said: «Bucha, Mariupol and now Izyum. Russia leaves people dead everywhere and must answer “

6.45 – Zelensky: “3,800 Russian missiles on Ukraine since the beginning of the war ‘But no missile will bring Russia closer to its target”

Russia has launched over 3,800 missiles against Ukraine since the invasion began on 24 February: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night, underlining however that «no missile will bring Russia closer to its target. There will be no subjugation of Ukraine. Each missile brings Russia closer to greater international isolation, greater economic degradation and even sharper historical condemnation, ”Zelensky said. The Kyiv Independent reports it