The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has banned public celebrations of Independence Day celebrations from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of a possible Russian attack.

On Monday, August 22, Al Jazeera correspondent Teresa Beau reported in Kyiv that the Ukrainian capital “is banning mass gatherings of any kind. And the military administrator of the city of Kyiv is ordering security forces to prepare in the event of a missile attack such as a missile attack.” and any emergencies such as explosions.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow could try to do “particularly vicious things” ahead of the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on Wednesday, Aug. 24. After that, the president issued a ban. Independence Day also marks half a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Citing an official document, Reuters said the ban on public events related to the independence anniversary will last from Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25.

Kyiv is currently far from the front lines, and has rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian ground offensive to retake the capital in March.

Other jurisdictions are also restricting public gatherings, such as the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which is often hit by long-range artillery and rocket fire. As a result, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced an extension of the curfew from 4pm to 7am, effective from Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 August.

And in Nikolayev Oblast in the south, close to the Russian-occupied zone, Governor Vitaliy Kim said authorities planned to issue a precautionary directive on Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 24. Ask people to work from home and urge residents not to congregate.

At the same time, the United States said that according to its intelligence, Russia plans to launch new attacks on Ukrainian public and government facilities soon. Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying, “There is news that Russia is stepping up its efforts to launch attacks on Ukrainian public infrastructure and government facilities in the next few days.” The official also said the news came from de-escalated intelligence.

In an evening speech, Zelensky called for Europe to take new punitive measures against Russia. Moscow has announced a three-day suspension of gas deliveries to Europe. After that, Europe prepared for energy shortages. It is clear that this is Russia’s retaliation for EU sanctions.

But Russia denies that, blaming the sanctions themselves and various other technical issues for its decision to cut supplies.

“The only question is how many lives Russia will take before there is a backlash from the international community, referring to tangible objections to those responsible,” Zelensky said.

On Monday, August 22, Russia’s Federal Security Service charged that Ukrainian agents killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow. President Vladimir Putin called the incident “evil”. Fears of further attacks also increased following the announcement.

Ukraine denies its involvement.

“Sit on a powder keg”

Near the front line in southern Ukraine, Russia fired rockets at several towns north and west of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine said. Russian forces seized the plant shortly after Ukraine was invaded in February.

The region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russian troops were targeting nearby Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Sinernikovs overnight. rockets were fired from towns such as Synelnykovskyi. Artillery and rocket attacks occurred frequently near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant complex. This has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe. Ukrainians who live near the plant worry that the shells are likely to hit one of the plant’s six reactors. Getting hit could have catastrophic consequences.

Alexander Lifirenko is a resident of the nearby town of Enerhodar, which is now under the control of pro-Russian forces. “Of course we’re worried, it’s like sitting on a powder keg,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of frequent shelling incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Kyiv accused Moscow of stationing troops there and storing military weapons. Russia has denied the incident and accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Russia’s state news agency RIA quoted Dmitry Polyansky, the deputy ambassador to the United Nations, as saying that Moscow had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, August 23, to discuss issues related to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

In the south, fresh fighting and explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied Kherson and Crimea peninsulas. Previously, Russia occupied the Crimea peninsula in 2014. In Kherson, high-precision Haimas rockets supplied to Ukraine by the United States hit the only bridge across the strategic Dnieper River. A source in the emergency services in the occupied Kherson region told Russia’s Interfax news agency that 15 people were injured in the rocket attack.

Blasts were also reported in the Crimean city of Sevastopol. A Russian-appointed regional governor said a nearby explosion had triggered air defenses.

Meanwhile, on Monday 22 August, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, citing the results of its monitoring work in Ukraine, said 5,587 civilians had been killed and 7,890 injured since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, mainly by shelling, rockets and due to missile attack.

At least 972 children were killed or injured during the six-month war, UNICEF said.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement that “the use of explosive weapons accounts for the majority of child casualties. Because these weapons do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, they are especially used in densely populated areas. , it will lead to a situation like that in Ukraine.”

Separately, the commander-in-chief of the Kyiv Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, announced the death toll of Ukrainian soldiers, saying that nearly 9,000 soldiers were killed in military operations. This appears to be the first time this data has been made public.

Russia has not disclosed the number of soldiers killed. But the Ukrainian General Staff estimated the death toll of the Russian army at 45,400.