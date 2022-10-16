It is the 235th day of the war in Ukraine. The conflict increasingly spills over into the Russian region of Belgorod, the Federation’s border oblast closest to the north-eastern Ukrainian hot front of Kharkiv and a gateway from Russian territory to the combat zones. Within hours, a power plant was bombed, bombing which caused a fire, and then a fuel depot, which produced an even larger one. And after several hours, 11 soldiers and recruits who were training in shooting at a military range to participate in what Moscow continues to call a “special operation”, that is the invasion of Ukraine, fell under the fire of two no better defined as “terrorists”. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two men from an unspecified former Soviet member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CSI), probably recruits, who fired automatic weapons at their fellow soldiers. At least 15 injured, taken to hospitals, according to reports from the Russian Defense Ministry. The two, Moscow points out, were shot down by response fire. The training at the shooting range in the Belgorod region is functional to the large “partial” mobilization of up to 300,000 conscripts to reinforce the Russian military force in Ukraine, ordered and announced on 21 September by Russian President Vladimir Putin. As for the other attack on Saturday against a fuel tank, “the fire was extinguished in a tank containing 3,000 cubic meters. No one was injured,” said a spokesman for the Russian emergency services. The previous day’s attack on a power plant had caused, in addition to the flames, a blackout in several areas of the capital city that gives the region its name.

Updates hour by hour

07.00 – Pope Francis: “I ask in the name of God that an end to the cruel madness of war”

In anticipation of Pope Francis’ book “I ask you in the name of God” published by our newspaper, the pontiff launches an appeal for an end to the conflict. The war in Ukraine “has put the consciences of millions of people in the center of the West in front of the harsh reality of a humanitarian tragedy that has already existed for some time” and “has shown us the wickedness of the horror of war”. «There is no – the Pope invites to reflect – an occasion in which a war can be considered just. There is never room for war barbarism ».

03.01 – Lukashenko, agreement possible in one week

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he believes it is possible to reach an agreement on the Ukrainian crisis within a week if the United States and the United Kingdom sit at the negotiating table. “It all depends on the United States and the United Kingdom. If you understand and accept that it is necessary to sit at the table tomorrow, the agreement is reached in a week”, said Lukashenko in an interview with the television program Nbc. “War is always a bad thing. I said recently that the world is busy finding the culprits. I believe we’ll find out later. People die every day. Let’s stop the war and reach an agreement. And then we will find out who was right and who was wrong. It is probably a normal formula “, said Lukashenko, recalling that the negotiations had begun but then Zelensky was forbidden to continue the negotiations.