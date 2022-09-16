“I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition” (“I don’t need a ride but ammunition”) Zelensky would have said to the American allies who offered him to leave Kiev immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as reported in a background of theAssociated Press who attributed the story to a senior government official. If the message were true, it would have been perfectly received by Joe Bidem’s administration, which has since allocated 15.1 billion dollars to help the Ukrainian cause. Overnight US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that a new $ 600 million package is on the way, taken directly from the inventory of the US Department of Defense. On the Dod website (Department of Defense) we read that the package was designed for «Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs».

The package launched yesterday includes a list that ranges from ammunition of various calibers and field equipment to means of transport and equipment to combat the impending winter. At the top of the list are the additional ammunition of the HIMARS, a lightweight multiple rocket launcher. There are also 37,000 artillery rounds of 105 and 155mm caliber, divided into 36,000 105 and 1,000 precision guided artillery rounds.

Within the new US aid there are also 4 counter battery radars, a subclass of the most common target acquisition radars. This tool is able to detect the bullets fired by one or more weapons and is able to know the position on the ground of the fired weapon. For the counter-offensive, the White House package is also complete with automatic aircraft systems, meaning that they do not need manual guidance. Key to the Ukrainian resistance are also mine clearance equipment and Claymore anti-personnel mines, which can be activated via remote control. In addition to the explosive charge, the Calymore also contain steel marbles capable of seriously injuring anyone near the mine.

Another tranche of artillery, however, will focus on demolitions and so-called small arms munitions, namely ammunition for weapons such as pistols, assault rifles and snipers. Finally, means of transport 4 trucks and 8 trailers), night vision tools and equipment to shelter from the cold.

As of August 2021, this is the 21st package that the Biden administration has sent to Kiev. The President of the United States has pledged $ 15.8 billion since he sits in the Oval Office. At the end of the note from the Department of Defense we read that “the United States will continue to work with partners and allies to provide for the needs of the Ukrainian people”.