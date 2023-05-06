Russian ultra-nationalist writer Prilepin blown up along with his car. Man arrested: “I acted on orders from Kiev”

And bomb placed under his car was blown up seriously injuring the pro-Kremlin nationalist Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin. The attack, as the Moscow Interior Ministry also described it, took place along a highway in an isolated area 80 kilometers from Bor, in the region of Nizhny Novgorod, and it was his driver who lost his life. The government has also made it known that a man was stopped and confessed that he acted “on instructions from the Ukrainian secret services”, according to reports from the Russian Investigative Committee. In the previous hours, the group Atespartisan movement Crimea which brings together Ukrainians, wait e Russianshe had claimed the action.

The emergency services, quoted by Interfaxthey explain that “the writer was traveling with his family in the village of Pionerskoye, Nizhny Novgorod region. While moving, the car Prilepin was in exploded. The driver died, the writer was injured and was hospitalized. The main lead is that of the detonation of an improvised device radio controlled. Other versions will be considered, including a malfunction of the car”. 2 kilos of explosives were allegedly used for the attack which caused a 1.5 meter deep crater.

Prilepin was rushed to a Moscow hospital in an attempt to save his life. In fact, an ambulance aircraft was sent to the scene which picked him up and offered him first emergency treatment, given that the man appears to have remained seriously injured in the legs. The governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitinlet it be known who the writer was operated successfully and put in induced coma for a better and faster recovery. According to an initial reconstruction, the writer’s bodyguard saw some men approaching the car and chased them away: “It is assumed that they were spying on Prilepin and that they planted the bomb under his car”, explained the authorities.

Although the act has been vindicated, Moscow accuses them United States and the United Kingdom to have “direct responsibility”: “Washington and the Nato they have fueled another international terrorist cell, the Kiev regime. Bin Laden, l’Isisno Zelensky and his henchmen. Direct responsibility of the United States and Great Britain. Let us pray for Zakhar,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote on Telegram, Maria Zakharova. Kiev, for its part, answers through the mouth of the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accusing the Russians themselves of being behind the attack: “Moloch (divinity to whom human sacrifices were offered) is always predictable. He never stops chewing. First it eats its enemies, then it eats random people and finally it eats his enemies. To prolong the agony of the ‘Putin clan’ and to maintain the illusory ‘total control’, the Russian repressive machine accelerates its pace and rounds up everyone, including (for a particularly delicious dessert) activists Z and V. On the eve of collapse, Moscow will be extremely gloomy,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, the daughter of the ultra-nationalist writer, who got out of the car a few minutes before the explosion, was saved only for a simple case. A dynamic that recalls, on the contrary, that of the attack that killed Darya Duginadaughter of the far-right philosopher Alexander Dugin who, at the end of a public meeting which her father had also attended, had gotten into her car to go home being overwhelmed by the explosion of the bomb that had been placed there.

Prilepin had ended up in the crosshairs of enemy formations of Putin’s regime not only for his statements and publications: in January he had enlisted in the National Guard, as announced by his press office according to which the man was already on the field in Ukraine “to carry out combat missions”. A firm supporter of invasion, he had already fought in it Chechnya in the ranks ofAmon, the counter-terrorism unit of the Russian police. In the past he had also been a councilor of the breakaway republic of Donetsk.