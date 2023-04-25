Russian Vitalija Diachenko thrown out of Polish plane | Sport

Attractive tennis player Vitaly Dyachenko had to stay at the airport and miss the tournament.

Source: Instagram/vdiatchenko8/printscreen

Russian tennis player Vitaly Dyachenko (32), one of the most beautiful tennis players today, experienced real hell at the airport in Egypt. She was stuck in Cairo because the Polish airline LOT refused to allow her to travel to Warsaw, where she was supposed to play her next tournament. The only reason for such a decision was her Russian passport!

Vitalija had a heated argument with crew members at the airport in the capital of Egypt, but even after that she was not allowed to board the flight. Instead of going to the tournament, she stayed longer than she planned in Africa, from where she had to go home. See how attractive Vitalija looks:

“I was not allowed a flight to the tournament, by the LOT company, on the route Cairo – Warsaw, because I have a Russian passport. I was stuck for 18 hours in the Cairo airport at night, without food, sleep and the possibility of flying! “I spent the night at the airport, I was treated like a third-class citizen, I spent a few thousand euros, because unfortunately I have no way to get to the tournament, since there is no route due to airlines that do not transport Russians and because of the visa situation,” complained the tennis player.

Since her plans to participate in the tournament failed, Vitalija had to return home and give up the competition completely. This could affect her ranking and the 250th position on the WTA list that she currently occupies. The former 71st tennis player in the world could still move away from the world top and her best ranking in her career.