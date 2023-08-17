Russian Vocational Schools to Provide Training for Drone Operators

Russian vocational schools will soon begin training operators for unmanned aircraft (UAV) systems, according to an announcement made by the Russian Ministry of Education. The training programs will focus on unmanned aircraft systems with a maximum take-off weight of 30 kg or less and will be provided at secondary vocational training institutes and other educational centers. Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov made the statement during a speech at the Moscow Urban Forum, but did not specify when the training programs will commence.

This development comes on the heels of recent reports that Russia is building a drone manufacturing plant in the country with the assistance of Iran. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) of the United States issued a warning last month, stating that once the construction is complete, the new facility is expected to provide Russia with a much larger arsenal of drones than it has obtained from Iran thus far. Analysts believe that these drones could have a significant impact on conflicts once they are fully operational, potentially affecting areas such as Ukraine.

In April, the United States released a satellite image revealing the planned location of the alleged drone manufacturing plant in Russia’s special economic zone of Alabuga, situated approximately 600 kilometers east of Moscow. It has been reported that Iran has sent teams to Russia regularly to assist in the construction of the facility. The DIA officials noted that Russia has nearly depleted its stock of drones received from Iran, believed to be more than 400 Shahed 131, 136, and Mohajer drones. The officials also stated that Russia primarily uses these drones to target critical Ukrainian infrastructure and challenge Ukraine’s air defenses.

With the emergence of vocational training programs for drone operators, Russia is positioning itself to enhance its capabilities in unmanned aerial systems. As the demand for drone technology continues to grow globally, the country is taking proactive steps to ensure it remains at the forefront of this field.

