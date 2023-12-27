Russian Warship Explodes After Ukrainian Attack: Latest Developments

Russian warship explodes violently after being hit by Ukrainian missile

Russia confirmed that one of its warships was damaged in a Ukrainian attack on a Black Sea port. In the early morning of Tuesday (December 26) local time, an air strike occurred in Feodosiya, a Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the large landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by a Ukrainian missile.

The head of Ukraine’s air force had earlier said that its warplanes destroyed the ship. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader of Crimea, stated that one person was killed in the attack, with several other people reported injured.

A total of six buildings were damaged and a small number of people had to be sent to temporary accommodation centers. Shipping operations at the port were operating normally after the area was cordoned off, and the fire caused by the attack was brought under control.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk shared a video purportedly showing a huge explosion at the port. These images have not been independently verified, but according to satellite images from December 24, a ship in the port of Feodosia appears to be similar to the “Novocherkassk” (a landing ship designed to transport troops, weapons, and cargo to the shore).

Last month, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed 15 Russian naval ships and damaged 12 others in the Black Sea since the war with Russia began.

In any case, the significant damage to the warship is undoubtedly good news for Ukraine, which is currently affecting its frontline operations due to reduced Western support. Patrick Bury, a security and defense expert and former NATO analyst, speculated that the ship was carrying Iranian-made Shahed drones, which Russia has been using to carry out attacks on Ukrainian targets.

However, Nataliya Humenyuk, the director of the press center of Ukraine’s Southern Command, stated that, “It is obvious that such a huge explosion was not only caused by fuel or ammunition on the ship.” Humayok added that Russia has been facing difficulties transporting “vital goods” due to damage to the Kokh bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

The ship is currently temporarily incapacitated, but no matter how long it lasts, it will undoubtedly hamper Russia’s ability to resupply its forces in areas further to the north. What remains unclear is how long its operations will be disrupted and what impact the strike will have on the front lines.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian Air Force spokesman denied that Russia had shot down two Su-24 bombers about 125 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Nikolayev.

After a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Moscow in September 2021, satellite images showed that the Russian Navy moved most of its Black Sea Fleet away from Crimea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that his troops had captured the important town of Marrinka in eastern Ukraine. The region has been used by Ukraine as a defensive barrier since Russian-backed militants seized large swaths of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014.

In March 2022, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that the ship was damaged in an attack on the occupied Ukrainian port of Berzhansk, and another amphibious assault ship, the Saratov, sank in the Black Sea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that he was “grateful” to the Ukrainian Air Force for “an impressive replenishment of Russia’s Black Sea submarine fleet with another ship.” He hinted at the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian forces to resist Russian occupation in the region.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and its military presence there played a key role in launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, Ukrainian forces have launched regular attacks against Russian forces in Crimea.

After the Black Sea Fleet Command in Moscow suffered a missile attack in September 2021, satellite images showed that the Russian Navy moved most of its Black Sea Fleet away from Crimea and to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The attacks have somewhat undermined Russia’s naval superiority, but so far this year Moscow has maintained control of the territories it occupies, even as Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive.

Share this: Facebook

X

