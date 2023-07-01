Russian woman delighted with Serbia and Belgrade | Info

Russian Ana Orehova, after living in Serbia for a year, wants to stay in our country.

In February, it was one year since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused the migration of the Russian and Ukrainian population all over the world. During the displacement, a lot of the population from war-affected countries also arrived in Serbia, where some stayed longer for various, positive reasons. One such story was shared by Ana Orehova on her Facebook account, who, delighted with the people, culture, and food, decided to extend her stay in Belgrade after the first year.

“Exactly one year ago, on July 1, 2022 to be exact, we arrived in Serbia, tortured by a long journey, with strained nerves and holes in our hearts. The plan was simple: learn to make money outside of Russia, and then move to a cooler country, maybe Portugal, ideally France.” However, Ana’s plans soon changed.

Thought it was temporary

“We didn’t bet on Serbia, we considered this country temporary. We will live here, wait enough and then move on,” Ana wrote on her Facebook account and added that “maybe that’s why Serbia still surprises her.”

“The sweet period of getting used to it is still going on and I don’t know when it will pass. Belgrade pampers me with joy and attention every day, and I admire its flaws and virtues. I wonder how our relationship will continue?” added the Russian woman and explained that not yet he wants to move to those distant, colder states.

She emphasized that emigration is a difficult process because leaving one’s country is not easy even for a casual and carefree person like her.

“The worst kind of emigration is to go somewhere from somewhere, which happened to us. It was not difficult to get used to a new country, but it was difficult to leave, and above all it was emotional to leave your country. However, for the last year I wonder why we didn’t emigrate earlier.It’s not about regret or resentment, but about changing the situation you’ve been used to for so long, without realizing whether you’re living right or not. Sometimes a change of perspective is enough to understand the error of “lulling”. Is this situation similar to when, for example, a person wears heels all his life and feels comfortable in them, and then suddenly puts on sneakers and realizes what real comfort is. One then wonders what prevented him from wearing sneakers before,” explained Ana i added that she would like to “bring her friends and family to Serbia, but that everyone has their own lives, priorities and happiness that is not imposed on others”.

However, the other side of the coin shows that some departures and changes do not bring progress.

“I know people who were forced to leave and they are infinitely happy about it. But I also know people who left of their own free will and are deeply unhappy. The decision of my husband and I was half-and-half, but on the other hand, quite balanced, because followed a strong blow that hit us. But I will still say that Belgrade is my new home!”

He does not want to leave Belgrade

Ana points out that she is not thinking about returning home because she finds happiness in her new home, Belgrade.

“As for happiness, I’ll say it briefly: I’ve never felt the joy of returning home before. But here I’m talking about my new home, Belgrade, a city I always come back to happily.”

The period of getting used to it during the first year of stay in Serbia was difficult, like any beginning, explains the Russian woman, but this period provided so many new, so far unexplored emotions, enough to write at least five novels.

“It was emotional at first. We used to travel for 5-6 months and never found it a problem to move from one place to another. However, it’s a big difference to sell all your possessions, pack your suitcase and close the door to the apartment we’ve lived in for 14 years, knowing that we may never return.”highlights Ana from her experience and adds that that phase is behind them because they are looking forward to new beginnings.

In the center of Europe

“We started traveling again. Not only did we go through Serbia, but we also visited Greece, France, Hungary twice, Austria. Last week we traveled to Armenia with my parents, stopping in Italy for a day and then in Cyprus .” She explains that it is easier to travel when you are in the center of Europe, in a city with many direct, cheap flights, but also that the visa is not a problem for her.

“Yes, you need a visa, but luckily I have it. Even my parents have started traveling more. They never traveled outside of Russia before, but this year they visited Serbia and traveled to Armenia with us. I think they like it more and more. They are already thinking on expanding knowledge of the English language and extending passports.” Ana also touched on Serbian food, which, she says, suits her because she is a gourmet by nature.

“We came to the country with so many quality products. I was surprised how delicious raspberries are, for example, until I found out that Serbian raspberries are considered the best in Europe!”

She is satisfied that there is no need to check the shelf life of products in stores because everything is taken care of here, as well as the equipment of the stores that she can find at every step. “I started cooking unusual dishes, which I really enjoy because I don’t have to run around the city in search of rare ingredients. Everything is available to me,” the Russian woman enthusiastically shared.

Opened a dumpling shop

“We learned how to make money remotely, and a month ago we managed to start a business in Belgrade related to food and quality products. Namely, we opened a dumpling shop and we are already receiving positive reviews. I am very satisfied!” Ana ends her gratitude to the city and country that so nicely accepted and hosted her by planning to extend her stay for a few more years.

“We extended the visa for another year, and we plan to extend the stay to three years next time. Serbia has proven to be a comfortable country to live in, and we intend to enjoy its joys for a long time to come.”

