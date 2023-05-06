Home » Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car bomb explosion
Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car bomb explosion

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car bomb explosion

Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a car bomb explosion in Nizhny Novgorod, some 400 kilometers east of Moscow, Russian news agency TASS said. According to the first reconstructions, his driver would have died, while Prilepin would be injured and not in danger of life. According to the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Minister, Maria Zakharova, it is a terrorist attack. A photograph shared on the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top detective agency, shows an overturned white car with its front half blown up, next to a crater.

Prilepin fought in eastern Ukraine alongside a group of armed separatists from Moscow and has long been a supporter of the imperialist policy promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2021, he was elected to the Russian parliament, but gave up his seat.

The one against him is the third attack against a leading figure of Russian nationalism in the last year. In early April the popular blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, while last August a car bomb killed Daria Dugina, daughter of another well-known Russian nationalist, Alexander Dugin.

The attack on Prilepin was carried out a few days after the explosion of two drones which took place near the Kremlin, i.e. the set of buildings in the center of Moscow where, among other things, Putin’s official residence and the headquarters of various institutions are located of the state. The Russian government called this attack a “planned terrorist act” and an “assassination attempt” against Putin, just days before the important Russian victory parade in World War II, scheduled for May 9.

