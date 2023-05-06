«Russians bombard Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions»- TV Courier

The video released by the Ukrainian defense ministry.

Russian troops bombard Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram, posting a video about it. The video was released by the Ukrainian defense ministry. The Wagner Group is allegedly using 9M22S incendiary ammunition for Grad MLRS BM-21 in Bakhmut, in the last district of the city where the Ukrainian forces are located, weapons prohibited by international conventions.

«The same situation occurred in Mariupol. When they can’t do anything, phosphorus munitions are fired,” she said. The press service of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported that the units continue to defend the city, which has been the epicenter of the conflict for months.