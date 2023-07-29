Russians buy apartments in Belgrade | Info

Russian citizens who remained in Serbia started investing in real estate in Belgrade.

Russians who stayed to live and work in Belgrade began to buy more and more apartments, even on the outskirts. They are ready to pay even up to 150,000 euros for real estate on the outskirts of the Serbian capital.

Uroš Jovanović, director of a real estate agency says yes A “shock wave” is expected in the fall. He reveals that it is typical for Russians to come to the agency informed and not ready to overpay for real estate.

“Russians mostly had apartment leases for one year, which gradually began to expire. They are now slowly entering the process of looking for apartments, and the agency receives daily inquiries from them. We are one of the agencies that has mediated the sale of over ten properties in recent months. Their main requirement is that the apartment be habitable and located 45 minutes from the city center, which in Belgrade includes up to 80 percent of the offer.. They are ready to spend their budget equally on a central city location, as well as on a peripheral one“, he says.

He also noted that Russians are ready to buy apartments at a higher price per square meter than the market price, but that these are exceptions. In such cases, these are apartments that have been sold for a long time and have no impact on the market price.

“For Russians, especially those who came from Moscow, a location that is up to 45 minutes away from the city center is quite acceptable, so the settlements of Mirijevo, Rakovica and Braće Jerković come into consideration for them.“, he adds.

According to him, Russians mostly deal with the IT sector. They are ready to pay up to 150,000 euros for real estate.

“A one-room apartment in Banjica was sold to Russians for 3,000 euros per square meter. Local citizens were not interested in an apartment at that price per square meter, and the seller was lucky to find a buyer who was ready to pay. The real price of apartments in Banjica is 30 to 40 percent lower“, points out Uroš Jovanović.

At the end of the conversation, he assessed that real estate prices from last year “hit the ceiling”. This was accompanied by a minor drop in demand.

“There was a greater drop in demand among domestic buyers, while on the other hand it was replaced by foreigners, mostly Russian citizens“, concluded Uroš Jovanović, director of a real estate agency.

