World

Russians on the beach in Crimea, but from Moscow they underline that the tourist season is not taking off

A few kilometers from the bombs on Ukraine, the Russians go on vacation to the Crimea, in the historic seaside destination of the peninsula. But the season, they let it be known, is not taking off this year. The presences are not many, but there are those who still manage to sunbathe and swim in those places, annexed by Moscow in 2014 and still claimed today by Kiev, who indeed would like to take them back permanently.

(afp)

The area of ​​Balaklava Bay for example is known as one of the most suggestive from a natural point of view. But the beaches, once crowded, are far from full this year. Drones continue to pass in the sky and explosions can also be heard in the distance.

(afp)

The (few) vacationers spend their time on the beach, rent boats for trips in the bay, stroll along the streets of the ex-Ukrainian coast.

