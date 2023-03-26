The British Ministry of Defense said it appeared Moscow had received a small number of drones from Iran.

Russia used 71 Iranian “kamikaze drones” against Ukrainian targets after a two-week hiatus, suggesting that Moscow gets new drones from Iran for its war in Ukraine announced the British Ministry of Defense. British officials tweeted in their daily military intelligence briefing that the strikes indicated that “Russia may have begun to receive a regular supply of smaller numbers” Shahed OVA-UAV drones.

Two drone launch sites

There are believed to be two drone launch locations: from the Russian region of Bryansk in the northeastern part of Ukraine and from the Krasnodar region in the eastern part of the neighboring country.

ISV: Putin is trying to exploit Western fears of nuclear escalation

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISV), meanwhile, called the Kremlin’s announcement of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus irrelevant to the risk of the conflict escalating into nuclear war. “Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to capitalize on Western fears of nuclear escalation by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarusand”, states the Institute.

Putin said yesterday that tactical nuclear weapons would be located in the former Soviet republic of Belarus and that Minsk and Moscow had agreed on that decision. In its latest assessment, the Institute stated that it still “it views Putin as a risk-averse actor who constantly threatens to use nuclear weapons without any intention of actually doing so in order to break Western resolve.”

“This gives Russia the flexibility to target a wide sector of Ukraine and reduce the duration of the flight to targets in northern Ukraine. It is also likely a new attempt to stretch Ukraine’s air defenses“, stated in a post on Twitter.

