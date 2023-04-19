Russians throw Ukrainians into pits Info

Jama is a collective term for several cellars and torture rooms that the Russians have around Enerhodar.

Source: Profimedia

Since last March, Ukrainian workers at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant have been anxiously coming to work every day, hoping that it would not be their last working day. At the entrance to the facility, they are first greeted by the cold look of a Russian soldier who examines their ID cards. As they pass through the corridors to the workplace, they encounter more armed Russian soldiers. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian occupation for the past 13 months.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar is under constant pressure – four of the six VVER (Vodo Vodnoi Energetičarskij Reaktor) reactors have been shut down and put into a cold state to eliminate the risk of an accident due to shelling, and two reactors have been restarted to produced a low level of power to keep the plant running.

The facility needs access to electricity to provide reactor cooling and other safety functions. However, power lines have been cut at least six times since March, forcing the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to rely on diesel generators for emergency power. The Russians initially tried to present themselves as liberators, but over time their nuclear “rule” became more and more cruel. Workers who disobeyed Russian rules or showed disrespect to the soldiers would be thrown into a pit.

“Jama is a collective term for several cellars and torture rooms that they have around Enerhodar and nearby Melitopolje. Many did not return from thereOleksiy Melnichuk, a former employee of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who escaped from Enerhodar last July, told Politico.

Dmytro Orlov, the expelled mayor of Enerhodar, said that he is his deputy Ivan Samojdiuk spent 333 days in a Russian prison just for doing his job. “I had to turn to the special services to help me save him,” Orlov said.

In addition to arresting Ukrainian workers who oppose the occupation, the Russians also bring their own workers to the nuclear power plant, hoping that the threat of causing a nuclear accident will prevent Ukrainian soldiers from firing on them. About 2,000 Ukrainian workers still work at the factory in Zaporozhye, out of 11,000 before the war.. Moscow says ZNPP is under the control of their nuclear operator Rosatom and pays employees higher wages than under Ukrainian rule.

Renat Karcha, adviser to the director of the Russian company Rosenergoat, in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, said that they have noticed a “significant increase” of Ukrainian personnel seeking Russian citizenship. Kiev, on the other hand, denies these claims and points out that the employees are still paid by their state energy company Energoatom.

“Energoat continues to pay salaries and bonuses for the work of those employees who refused to cooperate with the enemy. Even those who stopped going to ZNPP or were blocked by the Russians from going to work, receive a salary every month,” said Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom. During that time, the armed occupation of the nuclear plant is becoming increasingly unstable.

“Rosatom has no influence on the army and does not control the situation there. The soldiers restrict the movement of Ukrainian personnel and do not allow them to enter the buildings where the Russian army stores rocket launchers and other weapons,” added Kotin.

Rosatom claims it wants to connect ZNPP to Russia’s power grid, but Ukrainians say it is unlikely to succeed. “I don’t believe they will succeed. They don’t have enough professionals. Reconnecting the nuclear power plant to the electricity grid is in itself very complex, even in peacetime conditions. I don’t believe they will be able to do it during war,” Kotin believes.

(WORLD)