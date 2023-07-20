Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports

In recent days, Russia has bombed several Ukrainian ports and imposed a naval blockade to prevent ships from docking or leaving for other destinations: this is a novelty compared to what happened for months, when the so-called grain agreement was in force, which from July 2022 allowed ships loaded with Ukrainian grain to leave Ukraine safely despite the war. However, on Monday, when the agreement expired, Russia had decided not to renew it, perhaps in retaliation for the explosions on the bridge connecting Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula, annexed to Russia in 2014 (the Russian government, which considers it a Ukrainian attack, has not confirmed that the two things are connected, although many analysts believe it): since then Russia has resumed attacking ports and effectively blocking maritime traffic to and from Ukraine.

The grain deal was seen as an important victory for Ukraine, but not only that. Indeed, Ukraine is one of the world‘s leading exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. In the first months of the Russian invasion, exports had been blocked, causing a very serious food crisis in various countries of the world, especially in the Middle East and Africa. The blockade in the first months of the war had also rotted huge quantities of wheat and other grains that were ready for export, but then the agreement had partially solved the crisis, allowing exports to restart.

Russia’s decision not to renew the wheat deal, which expired last Monday, has led foreign governments and international organizations to express concerns over a new food crisis, as well as a possible rise in grain prices (the Kenyan government described Russia’s decision as “a stab in the back»). And in fact we are already observing a rise in prices: second data quotes yes BBC and relating to European stock exchanges, on Wednesday wheat prices increased by an average of 8.2 percent compared to the previous day, reaching 253.75 euros per ton, while those of corn increased by an average of 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, US stock data showed an average increase in the price of wheat by 8.5 percent on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Also for this reason, the Ukrainian government has accused Russia of using food resources as an instrument of war.

Russian bombing of Ukrainian ports in recent days has been concentrated mainly between Tuesday and Wednesday, with dozens of missiles and drones launched on some of the main ports that allow Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. The port of Odessa, one of those included in the grain deal, was bombed for two consecutive nights. The ports of Mykolaiv and that of Chornomorsk were also bombed, in all of these cases damaging important infrastructures necessary for storing or exporting cereals.

Tanks, grain handling equipment and warehouses were damaged, among other things. In Odessa, according to the local government, several civilians were injured. Agriculture Minister of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi he said that in Chornomorsk it will take at least a year to repair the damage caused by the bombing, and that in the bombing about 60,000 tons of cereals that were waiting to be shipped abroad were destroyed.

Russia has denied that its attacks were in any way related to its decision to withdraw from the wheat deal. Instead, you argued that you wanted to target some structures that according to the Russian government would be used to produce the weapons with which Ukraine would have caused the explosions on the Crimean bridge: that is, according to Russia, the «marine drones», unmanned craft that explode when they reach a target, similar to some types of flying drones.

The naval blockade on Ukrainian ports was imposed on Wednesday: with a communicated published on its Telegram profile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that starting from July 20 “all ships bound for Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea will be considered as potential military cargo vehicles”. The ministry added that “consequently the flag countries of the ships in transit will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict” alongside Ukraine. Russia has also declared international waters within the Black Sea to be “temporarily dangerous”, and has finally made it known that it has already revoked the safety guarantees relating to vessels transiting in all these areas.

The Russian government, in other words, has attempted to destroy the main infrastructure of Ukrainian ports and at the same time banned the passage of ships through them, adding to its withdrawal from the grain agreement other actions to physically prevent Ukraine from these exports.

