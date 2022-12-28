Home World Russia’s Christmas greetings to Europe
Russia’s Christmas greetings to Europe

Three Christmases compared, like a Christmas Carol by Dickens reinterpreted in a pro-Putinian key: they are those described by the pro-Kremlin Russian TV Russia Today in a commercial that represents a threat, not so veiled, for the West and its energy dependence.

In the first, dated 2021, we see a family made up of two parents and a little girl lighting up the tree and decorations in the living room and the little girl is given a hamster. Then the lights go out and we move on to 2022: the same room is lit by candles and the hamster in his wheel runs to power a dynamo with which he lights up the Christmas decorations. The family is on the sofa in the cold, with earmuffs and blankets but still smiling.

The third scene is set in 2023: the family’s living room has broken windows, there are drafts of wind, the three are in the house wearing coats and hats while eating soup cooked with the little girl’s hamster. The spot ends with the message in English: “Merry ‘anti-Russophile-Kremlin’ Christmas. If your media doesn’t tell you where all this is leading, Russia Today is available via VPN”.

