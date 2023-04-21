Russia’s Defense Ministry said one of its military jets mistakenly bombed the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border

Russia’s defense ministry said one of its military jets bombed on Thursday evening For error the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the shelling injured at least two women, damaged buildings and cars, and left a crater about 20 meters in diameter in the city centre.

Belgorod has about 370 thousand inhabitants and is located about forty kilometers from the Ukrainian border and about 100 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, in an area frequently overflown by Russian military jets bound for Ukraine. The Russian ministry said the military aircraft, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, had accidentally dropped a bomb around 10.15pm (9.15pm in Italy), without specifying what type. Since the beginning of the war, there have been other bombings and explosions in the Belgorod region, which in some cases the local authorities attributed to the Russian anti-aircraft system.

