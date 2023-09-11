Home » Russia’s election commission says Vladimir Putin’s party is ahead in local elections in illegally annexed Ukrainian regions
World

Russia’s election commission says Vladimir Putin’s party is ahead in local elections in illegally annexed Ukrainian regions

by admin
Russia’s election commission says Vladimir Putin’s party is ahead in local elections in illegally annexed Ukrainian regions

Russia’s election commission says United Russia, the party of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is ahead in local elections in Ukrainian regions illegally annexed during the war. From Friday to Sunday, voting took place to elect numerous local and regional councils in 21 regions of Russia and in four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The data from the first counts shared on the electoral commission website they seem to indicate that in these regions the majority of voters gave their support to United Russia.

The elections that have just taken place are not democratic elections due to the strong limitations imposed by the Russian government on voting freedom. Reuters he wrote that the government prevented many promising politicians who were not in favor of Putin from running as candidates, and many opposition groups were declared illegal. All remaining parties tend to be loyal to Putin and in favor of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement shared by the Russian news agency TASSUnited Russia leader Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and former prime minister, he said to take “the votes of all voters into great consideration”, but that “the votes of the people living in our new territories, in Donbass, have enormous significance for our party”.

– Read also: The main obstacle to the Ukrainian counteroffensive

See also  Ongoing Strike in British Columbia Disrupts $4.6 Billion worth of Cargo Shipments

You may also like

Hong Kong Returns to Normal Operations after Heavy...

the hug with the rescuers – Corriere TV

Archaeologists Unearth 2,700-Year-Old Steps in Jerusalem’s Pool of...

Chile, 50 years ago Pinochet’s coup which still...

NIN3S, review of their album Abstract View (2023)

Latest Earthquake in Chile Today: Sunday, September 10th...

the president of the Spanish Football Federation leaves...

Police in the Netherlands have stopped more than...

Members of Red Criminal Sentenced to Preventive Prison...

Cocoon – provato alla gamescom (Xbox Series X...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy