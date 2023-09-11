Russia’s election commission says Vladimir Putin’s party is ahead in local elections in illegally annexed Ukrainian regions

Russia’s election commission says United Russia, the party of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is ahead in local elections in Ukrainian regions illegally annexed during the war. From Friday to Sunday, voting took place to elect numerous local and regional councils in 21 regions of Russia and in four Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The data from the first counts shared on the electoral commission website they seem to indicate that in these regions the majority of voters gave their support to United Russia.

The elections that have just taken place are not democratic elections due to the strong limitations imposed by the Russian government on voting freedom. Reuters he wrote that the government prevented many promising politicians who were not in favor of Putin from running as candidates, and many opposition groups were declared illegal. All remaining parties tend to be loyal to Putin and in favor of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement shared by the Russian news agency TASSUnited Russia leader Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and former prime minister, he said to take “the votes of all voters into great consideration”, but that “the votes of the people living in our new territories, in Donbass, have enormous significance for our party”.

